Ada County Sheriff's Office searching for information on Ted Bundy victim

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a teen who was abducted by Ted Bundy in 1974 on the outskirts of Boise.

On September 2, 1974, serial killer Theodore “Ted” Bundy abducted a young female hitchhiker from I-84 near Boise, according to ACSO. While her remains were never found, Bundy confessed to the murder shortly before his execution in 1989.

In a confession tape, Bundy says he picked up a possible runaway near Boise, who was likely headed to Montana. Bundy described her as 16-18 years old, white, about 5’6”, with light brown hair, but she has never been identified.

“I would love to know more about what you remember and what you have to say,” ACSO Cold Case Investigator Tim Cooper said in a press release. “I think this is one of those cases where we’re fifty years down the road, where the public is going to be a big part in solving this.”

For more details on the case, you can listen to the Ada County Sheriff Cold Case Files podcast on Spotify or YouTube. And if you remember anyone who went missing around September 1974, or if anything in this description resonates with you, contact ACSO at 208-577-3102.