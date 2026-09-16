Ada County Sheriff's Office launches search and rescue efforts to locate missing mountain biker

IDAHO — Search and rescue crews are combing the Boise National Forest in search of a missing mountain biker.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday confirmed efforts were underway to locate missing mountain biker Scott Schneider.

According to deputies, Schneider was last heard from just before noon on Sunday, Sept. 13, when he left a voicemail message for a friend. In the message, officials say, Schneider made indications that he was unsure of his exact location, "but believe he was near Aldape Summit and may have been heading toward Mores Creek Summit."

Sheriff's officials say they are working with Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit, using UTVs and drones in their efforts to locate Schneider.

"We will provide updates as the search continues," officials stated in a social media post.

This is a developing story.

