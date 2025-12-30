Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Ada County Sheriff seeks community help finding suspect wanted for child sexually exploitative material

Mark Slye
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Mark Slye
Mark Slye
Posted

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's finding a a man wanted on a felony warrant for possession of child sexually exploitative material.

The Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Mark Slye is wanted on a $1 million warrant stemming from an investigation earlier this year.

Slye was last seen in Billings, Montana. He's believed to be driving a white 2001 Toyota Camry with a Washington license plate. The car has damage to the right front bumper and the right rear quarter panel.

If you have any information, please contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov.

Tips can also be made anonymously through the Ada County Sheriff's Office app.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights