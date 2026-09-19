Ada County Sheriff: 12-year-old arrested after stolen truck pursuit

A 12-year-old was arrested and booked into Ada County Juvenile Detention Center after a stolen vehicle pursuit Saturday.

According to ACSO, at 10 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen truck and trailer in the 9800 block of West Rustica Street in Boise.

Deputies interviewed the party who called in the report and then conducted an area check to attempt to locate the stolen vehicle and trailer.

Then, ACSO was contacted by the reporting party again two and a half hours later, who said the stolen truck had driven past their house.

ACSO said that deputies located the truck traveling near Maple Grove Road and Lake Hazel Road and engaged in a short pursuit. The truck reportedly traveled eastbound on Lake Hazel Road, northbound on Maple Grove Road, then east on Middle Fork Road and north on Saddle Creek at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended when a deputy conducted a PIT maneuver in a dead-end neighborhood.

A 12-year-old male juvenile was arrested at the scene.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance. Then, he was booked into Ada County Juvenile Detention Center on three felony counts of grand theft, felony fleeing and eluding, and a misdemeanor for resisting and obstructing.

ACSO is still attempting to locate missing property, including a UTV, a white 2014 Can-Am Commander. Police asked anyone with information on additional suspects or the stolen property to contact non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov.