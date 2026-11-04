BOISE, Idaho — Long lines stretched outside Ada County Election Headquarters on Election Day as voters turned out in large numbers, including people registering to vote for the first time.

Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple said election workers handed registration paperwork to people waiting in line who needed to register or update their information. That allowed those voters to complete paperwork before reaching the polls while preregistered voters continued moving through the line.

WATCH | Ada County sees record midterm turnout as voters pack the polls

Ada County sees record midterm turnout as voters pack the polls

Tripple said he saw parents accompanying their children as they registered to vote, something he described as encouraging to see.

“Very happy with turnout. It’s a record turnout for a midterm for us,” Tripple said.

Election Day did come with some equipment issues. Tripple said several printers and machines experienced problems and that the county’s current equipment is reaching the end of its life. He said the county plans to move to new equipment for the next election.

Tripple emphasized that paper ballots remain the official record and said election workers would spend additional time verifying ballots as votes were counted Tuesday night.