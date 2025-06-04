Ada County Paramedics chief to retire after nearly 30 years of service

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Paramedics Chief Shawn Rayne announced he will retire this October, concluding nearly three decades of emergency medical service.

Rayne, who began his career with Ada County Paramedics in 1995 following four years in the U.S. Army, rose through the ranks from paramedic to chief.

"I grew up in Ada County and knew that I wanted to spend my life and raise a family here, giving back to the place I call home," Rayne said. "I consider myself lucky to be able to work 29 years with some amazing healthcare providers in a cutting-edge EMS system."

The Ada County Board of Commissioners praised Rayne's tenure in a statement.

"Our deepest gratitude for Shawn's outstanding service to Ada County," the commissioners said. "Shawn has been a steady, consistent, and reliable leader for Ada County Paramedics during a time of significant change. His leadership skills and his well-informed advocacy, compassion and support for his EMS team have distinguished Shawn's service. We will miss Shawn's knowledge and calming presence, but we are happy knowing he will be out enjoying hunting, fishing, and horse riding soon."

Throughout his career, Rayne served in multiple roles including Education Captain, Field Training Officer, Field Captain and Battalion Chief before his promotion to Deputy Chief in 2005.

After briefly serving as EMS Division Chief at Boise Fire Department for 17 months, Rayne returned to Ada County Paramedics as Chief in 2020, helping guide the department through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can't help but feel proud of the accomplishments we have made and strides we have been able to take," Rayne said. "The thing I am most proud of, however, is knowing that we have over 140 of the best EMS providers you can find in this country. Our leadership, education and training, logistics, and equipment are all second to none. I feel confident that this department will continue to thrive as I ride off into the retirement sunset."