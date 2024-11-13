Ada County law enforcement to implement radio encryption

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Starting Nov. 19, Ada County is going to implement encryption on all law enforcement radio channels, meaning access to all transmissions will be limited to authorized entities.

The transition to encrypted communication channels aims to "enhance operational security and safeguard sensitive information during emergency response activities," according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement radio communications have previously been accessible to anyone with a scanner or smartphone app, which police say can create potential risks.

“In addition to ensuring that sensitive information is not shared over the radio, maintaining the confidentiality of tactical communications is crucial for effective response,” said Boise Police Chief Chris Dennison. “This step to transition to encrypted radios is necessary to ensure the department is equipped to handle the growing complexities of law enforcement in a modern, digital age.”

ACSO also said in a press release that encrypted channels will help protect the private information of victims, witnesses, suspects, and others involved in any emergency.

The Pulse Point app will continue to provide up-to-date information to the public on ongoing incidents. Ada County law enforcement will also continue to share information on social media and with local media to keep the public informed.