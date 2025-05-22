Ada County Highway District gears up for annual chip seal operations

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District will begin its annual chip seal operations on Tuesday, May 27, following the Memorial Day holiday.

The project will cover roughly 311 lane miles of roadway from May to September, weather permitting.

Residents in affected neighborhoods may face temporary parking restrictions. "No Parking" signs will be placed 24 to 48 hours before work begins, and ACHD says that vehicles left in marked areas will be towed to nearby streets.

"The chip seal process is a proactive, cost-effective way to extend pavement life and save taxpayer dollars over time," said Tom Otte, ACHD's Deputy Director of Operations. "It's a key part of our preventative maintenance strategy that helps us keep roads in good condition and avoid costly reconstruction down the line."

Officials note that alternative maintenance methods can cost up to ten times more than chip sealing.

ACHD has created an interactive map that updates daily to show current work locations and completed areas. Residents can also sign up for weekly email updates here.