Ada County emergency lines unaffected after possible cybersecurity incident

ADA COUNTY, ID — The Ada County Sheriff's Office has taken the Ada County Computer Aided Dispatch offline following a possible cybersecurity incident, however all 911 and non-emergency lines are unaffected and dispatchers will still be taking calls for service and sending law enforcement, fire or paramedics.

Late in the evening of July 13, 2024, the sheriff's office detected unusual activity in their Emergency Communications environment, according to a press release.

The incident is being investigating and the Ada County Sheriff's Office is working with nationally recognized third-party cybersecurity and data forensics consultants to assist. Police took affected systems offline while the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, dispatchers will continue using backup systems and processes to continue sending help where needed. More information will be released as it comes available.