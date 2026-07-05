Ada County dispatch system records historic highs during 4th of July weekend

ADA COUNTY — The Ada County Sheriff's Office said that 2026 was one of the busiest 4th of July periods on record, with this year marking the highest total number of incidents entered into the department's Computer-Aided Dispatch system.

Between 12 a.m. on July 4 and 6 a.m. on July 5, Ada County dispatchers entered 1,765 incidents into the system. For comparison, ACSO said during this period in 2025, they entered 1,613 incidents, and back in 2022, they entered 1,171 incidents.

As America celebrated 250 years, the Treasure Valley saw numerous vegetation and house fires.

ACSO said during this year's 30-hour time frame, dispatchers entered 284 fireworks-related calls, 16 fire calls and 184 text-to-911 conversations.

"Thank you to our dispatchers—and to all of the deputies, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders who worked through the holiday to keep our community safe," ACSO said.