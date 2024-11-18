Watch Now
Ada County detectives looking for more victims in rape and kidnapping investigation

Mugshot courtesy: Ada County Sheriff's Office
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with additional information as they search for more potential victims in an ongoing investigation.

36-year-old James Hengen was arrested on October 14 and faces charges of Kidnapping (F), Forcible Penetration by a Foreign Object (F), and three counts of Rape (F).

Detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Hageman-Turner at ahagemanturner@adacounty.id.gov, direct message the sheriff's office on social media, or call Ada County Dispatch at (208)377-6790.

Hengen remains in Ada County custody and is not eligible for bail. A no-contact order has been issued.

His preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for December 16.

