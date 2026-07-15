Ada County deputies say missing 92-year-old Boise man found safe

BOISE, Idaho — A 92-year-old Boise man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office announced on social media at about 3:40 p.m. that George had been located safely.

Deputies had asked for the public's help after George was last seen around noon near Lake Hazel and Five Mile roads in Boise.

Authorities said he had been riding a four-wheeled mobility scooter and has a memory-related medical condition.

The sheriff's office did not release additional details about where George was found or his condition.