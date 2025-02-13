ACHD crews work overnight to prepare roads for winter storm weather

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — As winter storm weather approaches the Treasure Valley, keeping drivers safe is top of mind for Ada County Highway District.

Major snow storm set to hit Idaho Thursday

“Safety is definitely our top priority,” said Rachel Bjornestad with ACHD.

ACHD reminds drivers to go slow in the snow, even as their crews maintain the roads.

Compared to weather systems that moved through the valley earlier this year, rain isn’t expected before the snow, so crews were able to work through the night prepping roads with antifreeze.

“Call in our crew early to start pre-treating the roads in the middle of the night so that hopefully when the snow moves in that will help keep the ice forming on the road first place," said Bjornestad.

ACHD says they’ll be monitoring streets before and during the active weather.

“So, that’s when we’re watching the weather. We have our on-call supervisors coming in driving the roads. That’s how we make our decisions on when we’re going to plow and what we’re going to use. If we can’t pre-treat the roads, If we can’t apply anti-ice, can we apply a deicer like sand or salt to help get more traction on the road and help break up some of that that’s formed,” Bjornestad added.

If you’re hitting the road: Give plows space, stay alert, and reduce speeds.

And remember, use your headlights, fill up your windshield wiper fluid, and pack emergency supplies in your car.