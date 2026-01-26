54-year-old Boise man charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16

BOISE, Idaho — Following an investigation by the Boise Police Department, a 54-year-old man from Boise has been charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.

According to a Boise Police news release, Ahmed Abdulridha was arrested and booked into Ada County Jail on Jan. 22 for the following charge.

During the investigation, which was launched on Jan. 19, Boise Police Special Victims Unit detectives discovered that the suspect often worked alongside at-risk youth or served as a caretaker for children.

Boise Police believe there may be additional victims. If you or anyone you know has additional information regarding the suspect, please call Ada County's non-emergency dispatch line at 208-377-6790.