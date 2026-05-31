45-year-old man killed in Meridian roundabout crash; ACSO seeking information

MERIDIAN — Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a single-vehicle collision at the Ten Mile Road and Victory Road roundabout early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 3:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash.

Police said that preliminary information indicates the 45-year-old male driver was heading southbound on Ten Mile Road when the vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Captiva, collided with the barrier wall at the center of the Victory Road roundabout.

Officials declared the driver deceased at the scene, ACSO said. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police confirm there were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790. Anonymous tips may be send to ACSO's mobile app.