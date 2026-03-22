21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Lucky Peak; ACSO investigating

ADA COUNTY — The Ada County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a 21-year-old male succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after a motorcycle crash near Lucky Peak on Saturday evening.

On March 21, at approximately 6:34 p.m., ACSO deputies and Boise Police were dispatched to reports of an injury crash on Highway 21.

According to ACSO, preliminary information indicates that a 2024 Ducati Supersport motorcycle, driven by the 21-year-old, was traveling southbound on Highway 21 at milepost 11 when the driver crossed into oncoming northbound traffic and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250.

The 21-year-old was airlifted by Life Flight and transported to a local hospital. Police report that while in the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

The Ada County Coroner's Office may release the motorcyclist's identity at a later time, pending notification of next of kin.

SH-21 was blocked in both directions north of Lucky Peak Dam as crews worked to clear the scene.

ACSO's Collision Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accident. Officials ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, please contact ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the Ada County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

Idaho News 6 sends its condolences to the victim's loved ones.