200-acre wildfire south of Kuna closes Swan Falls Road

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Cave Fire, burning four miles south of Kuna Butte, has spread to an estimated 200 acres, according to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

Swan Falls Road is closed from West Nicholson Road south to Swan Falls Dam while crews respond to the blaze. Additionally, officials are asking the public to avoid the area west of Warren Spur Road and Black Cat Road.

The USWFS Boise unit and the BLM Boise District have responded with an attack including 1 overhead, 4 engines, 2 dozers, 1 helicopter, 1 Air Attack and multiple retardant planes. The Kuna Rural Fire Department, Melba Fire Department and Upper Deer Flat Fire Department are assisting in the response.

Fire officials say that the fire remains active and is making runs as the winds shift. Crews are currently working to construct dozer lines and suppress active flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.