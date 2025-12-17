19-year-old arrested for child sex crime charges, including AI-generated materials

ADA COUNTY — The Ada County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old this morning for multiple felony child sex crime charges.

Tyler Cox was arrested by ADCSO detectives for Possession of Child Sexually Exploitative Material (F) and Visual Representations of the Sexual Abuse of a Minor (F).

Cox was found with possession of materials depicting real child victims and AI-generated images, officers said.

The arrest marks ACSO's first case under a new Idaho law addressing the use of AI in child pornography.

Idaho Code 18-1507C — Visual Representations of the Sexual Abuse of Children, was passed in 2024. The law makes it a felony to use generative AI or machine learning to create, possess, share, or view visual depictions of child sexual abuse. The law applies regardless of whether a real child is depicted.

The ACSO said that Idaho Code 18-1507C aids in addressing the "gray areas" that come with AI use in cases regarding sexually explicit material involving children.