18-year-old man charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16, possession of child pornography

Police are searching for additional victims.
Ada County Sheriff's Office
BOISE, Idaho — At 7 a.m. on Monday, Ada County Sheriff's detectives, with the assistance of Ada County SWAT, served an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Owen Alexander Sawyer near the intersection of S. Redeken Pl. and E. Tiger Lily Dr. in Boise.

Sawyer is charged with two counts of Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16 and one count of possession of child pornography, both felonies. He is currently in custody at the Ada County Jail.

Police say Sawyer may have used Snapchat to interact with his victims, using the name "iloveidaho."

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

If you or anyone you know has additional information regarding the suspect, please call Ada County's non-emergency dispatch line at 208-377-6790.

