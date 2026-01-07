17-year-old in custody after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

ADA COUNTY — A 17-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning.

At 6:35 a.m., the Ada County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in South Boise, near S. Latigo Way and S. Choctaw Ave.

Three hours later, at 9:53 a.m., a representative from a stolen vehicle recovery company called Ada County Dispatch with a ping of the vehicle's location in the 4000 block of E. Fairview Rd. in Meridian.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop near N. Cole Road and W. Fairview, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect did not yield and fled at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated on N. Cole Rd and then terminated.

The suspect vehicle then continued on Mountain View Dr. to W. Goddard Rd, before heading southbound on N. Milwaukee Rd. The vehicle then stopped in a nearby neighborhood on the 8800 block of Westbrook Dr. in Boise.

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, ACSO said.

Authorities were given an updated ping of the vehicle from the same stolen vehicle recovery company, with the representative advising authorities that the stolen vehicle had come to a stop.

Officials then set a perimeter around the area and sent a CodeRED alert to those in a one-mile radius.

At about 11:08 a.m., the juvenile suspect was located and booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces seven charges, including felonies for Grand Theft and Fleeing and Eluding.