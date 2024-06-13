ACHD seeks public input on Five Mile overpass project

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is developing a plan to widen the Five Mile overpass and roadway between the Franklin Rd and Overland Rd intersections, but they want your input before the project moves forward.

The project includes replacing the existing I-84 overpass with a wider structure that would add two travel lanes in each direction as well as a pathway on each side.

The road would also be widened between Franklin and Overland with two lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, and a detached multi-use pathway.

Other improvements included in the project are pedestrian crossings at Saranac Dr and Martingale Dr, and an update to the existing pedestrian hybrid beacon at Smoke Ranch Dr.

Members of the public are invited to an open house on Tuesday, June 18 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Maple Grove Elementary.

The open house will provide attendees with information about the project and provide input via a survey which is currently available on ACHD's website.