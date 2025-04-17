Watch Now
A Taste of Aloha in Boise: Indulge in Wiki-licious Malasadas

BOISE, Idaho — If you're craving a sweet escape without leaving Idaho, look no further than Wiki-licious Boise. This charming cottage bakery brings the tropical flavors of Hawaii to the Treasure Valley with their delectable malasadas—Portuguese-style donuts that have become a Hawaiian staple.

The story of Wiki-licious Boise begins with Jeff Thompson and Angela Johnston, and their daughter, Tracy Johnston. After experiencing malasadas during a trip to Hawaii, they were inspired to share these delightful treats with their community back home. Their mission: "to serve the fluffiest, freshest, and most flavorful donuts you've ever tasted"

Located at 2875 N Maple Grove Rd in Boise, Wiki-licious operates primarily as a pre-order bakery. They take orders throughout the week for pickup or delivery on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Ready to indulge in a taste of paradise? Visit Wiki-licious Boise's website to place your order and explore their delightful menu.

