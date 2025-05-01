A new Italian steak house has opened in Southeast Boise, Corso Italian Steak

BOISE, Idaho — If you're looking for your next upscale-casual spot in Southeast Boise, look no further.

Owned by Daryn Colledge, a former BSU Football player and NFL Green Bay Packers offensive guard. Colledge and co-owner, Barry Werner, are getting ready for the grand opening of Corso Italian Steak on Tuesday, May 6th at 4 pm. (perfect to enjoy happy hour)

While the restaurant has already been open for several weeks, the grand opening will provide an opportunity for guests to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and to win gift cards!

Thanks to Sous Chef Louis Trevino, I got to taste some of the fantastic dishes, from the wonderful steak to the Coconut cake. If you try this spot out, don't forget the dessert; the coconut cake is airy and refreshing.

If you want to check out this spot, it's located on 1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706

For further contact information, their website is https://www.corsoitaliansteak.com/

Check them out on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/corsoitaliansteak/?hl=en