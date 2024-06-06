40th Anniversary Celebrations Begin at the Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Garden is kicking off a celebration to commemorate the 40 years of the Garden.

Details of the event include:

Date: June 15, 2024

Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Location: Idaho Botanical Garden – Meditation Garden 2355 Old Penitentiary Road

Beverages and light snacks will be served at the event

Honorary guest, Scott Simplot is dedicating the Northern Red Oak Tree that his father, J.R. Simplot, planted on June 29, 1984, starting at 2:00 pm. Founding members will also be celebrated and recognized for their contributions. In addition to Mr. Simplot, Leevi Nanyeni, Curator of the National Botanic Garden of Namibia will also be in attendance.

“Having Scott Simplot dedicate the tree that his father planted 40 years ago is a testament to the legacy and the memories that are made at the Idaho Botanical Garden, we are lucky to have a space that celebrates traditions and the diversity of plants as much as it celebrates the unique communities in Idaho." Executive Director Erin Anderson

