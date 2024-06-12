2024 Summer Food Service Program brings free food to Idaho children

IDAHO — As students across the Gem State begin their summer breaks, Idaho's Department of Education is reminding families of the Summer Food Service Program which is now operating around the state.

The SFSP serves balanced meals provided by sponsors, who are reimbursed with federal funds each served meal, to children between the ages of 1 and 18 with no income requirements.

You can find the free meal site nearest to you using the USDA meal service location finder. Any site labeled as "rural non-congregate" (RNC) offers meals for pickup to be eaten off-site.

Last year, over 750,000 meals were served to children in Idaho by more than 70 sponsors at over 250 sites.