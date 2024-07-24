Watch Now
2024 Idaho Wildlife License Plate Redesign Contest winners announced

Posted at 4:59 PM, Jul 24, 2024

IDAHO — The Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation has announced the winners of the 2024 Idaho Wildlife License Plate Redesign Contest.

The new license plate designs were selected from a pool over over 700 submissions. The plates will be available for purchase starting August 1, 2024.

The winners of this years contest that will have their art featured on wildlife license plates are:

Stephen Clark of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho: Bluebird and Cutthroat Trout artwork

Courtney Cunningham of Filer, Idaho: Elk artwork

You can update your plates for $22 once they are available.

