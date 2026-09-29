Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Idaho National Laboratory to help with NASA mission on Saturn’s moon Titan

The Idaho National Laboratory is helping to prep a special NASA mission 880 million miles from earth. In July 2028, Dragon Fly will launch towards Saturn’s moon Titan to investigate the planet's habitability for water- or hydrocarbon-based life. The first-of-its kind rotorcraft will be equipped with a radioisotope power system, also known as RPS, that's being assembled and tested in Idaho Falls.
Idaho National Laboratory to help with NASA mission on Saturn’s moon Titan
Posted
and last updated

IDAHO FALLS, Id. — The Idaho National Laboratory is helping to prep a special NASA mission 880 million miles from earth.

In July 2028, Dragon Fly will launch towards Saturn’s moon Titan to investigate the planet's habitability for water- or hydrocarbon-based life.

The first-of-its kind rotorcraft will be equipped with a radioisotope power system, also known as RPS, that's being assembled and tested in Idaho Falls.

An RPS is described as "a nuclear battery, converting thermal energy from the decay of plutonium-238 into electricity."

Its job is to keep the system warm in space to support scientific instruments, robotic arms, computers, radios and drive systems.

For more information on the project, click here.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights