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Idaho National Guard helicopter rescues man with broken leg in the Sawtooth Mountains

Idaho Natl Guard
Idaho National Guard
Idaho Natl Guard
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STANLEY, Idaho — A 77-year-old man was rescued by the Idaho National Guard on Thursday afternoon after breaking his leg in the Sawtooth Mountains.

The Guard's Aviation group located the man near Red Fish Lake which is close to Stanley.

A team made up of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Theron Cameron, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Patrick Perry, Officer Candidate Jess Adamson and Staff Sgt. Adam Brundy, hoisted the man and flew him to Stanley Airport to be met by medics.

Idaho National Guard

It was the Idaho Guard's second successful search and rescue mission of the week, and 10th of the year.

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