Idaho Department of Correction reveals execution chamber photos following passage of firing squad legislation

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction released new photos of the execution chamber where death penalty sentences will be carried out by firing squads.

In March, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 37 making Idaho the only state in the country to use firing squads as its primary execution method for death row inmates.

The legislation went into effect on July 1, but in order to comply, the department had to first renovate and retrofit its F‑Block at the Idaho Maximum Security.

In 2023, the State's legislature allocated $750,000 to remodel the F-Block execution chamber.

RELATED: IDOC readies execution chamber for firing squad implementation

Under the new law, the director of the Department of Correction must certify within five days of a death warrant whether execution by firing squad is available. If certified, the firing squad will be the primary method. Lethal injection will become Idaho's default option.

The new procedures apply to all executions carried out on or after July 1, 2026, regardless of when the sentence was imposed.