Idaho Air National Guard deploys more than 300 Airmen and several A-10s in support of U.S. operations

IDAHO — More than 300 Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing have deployed overseas in recent days, according to information released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. The deployment is supported by multiple A-10 Thunderbolt II planes.

Lt. Col. Chris Borders with the Idaho National Guard told Idaho News 6 that the deployment began in late March and early April "in support of Operation Epic Fury."

Officials have not said how long the deployment will last, noting that the timeline depends on mission needs.

"This deployment exemplifies the extraordinary commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its dedicated members, alongside the unwavering support of their families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

DVIDS, the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, is operated by the U.S. Department of Defense and provides official photos, video, and news releases about military activities.

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