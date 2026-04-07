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Idaho Air National Guard deploys more than 300 Airmen and several A-10s in support of U.S. operations

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U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Mercedee Wilds via DVIDS
Airmen and several A-10 Thunderbolt II’s from the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, prepare to leave for a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 29, 2025. The deployment is supported by more than 300 Airmen.
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IDAHO — More than 300 Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing have deployed overseas in recent days, according to information released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. The deployment is supported by multiple A-10 Thunderbolt II planes.

Lt. Col. Chris Borders with the Idaho National Guard told Idaho News 6 that the deployment began in late March and early April "in support of Operation Epic Fury."

Officials have not said how long the deployment will last, noting that the timeline depends on mission needs.

"This deployment exemplifies the extraordinary commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its dedicated members, alongside the unwavering support of their families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

DVIDS, the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, is operated by the U.S. Department of Defense and provides official photos, video, and news releases about military activities.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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