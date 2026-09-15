Hagerman mayor charged after alleged assault on deputy

HAGERMAN, Id. — Hagerman Mayor Jared W. Hillier was charged with battery on a peace officer after allegedly interfering with first responders who were treating and preparing to airlift his injured wife.

The altercation involved Gooding County Sheriff’s L. Green at a home in the 200 block of East Lake Street.

That's where Hillier’s wife, Stacy, 50, suffered a head injury with bleeding after reportedly falling down a set of stairs.

Hillier is accused of lying on top of his wife preventing medics from rendering aid, according to an affidavit.

During the process, he allegedly grabbed deputy Green’s arm and later pushed him.

At one point, the affidavit describes Hillier picking up a kayak oar before approaching Green, prompting the deputy to draw his taser.

Hillier was left with a scratch to his forehead and ankle following the struggle.

After declaring “absolutely nothing hurts" at the hospital, Hillier was booked into the Gooding County Jail and later released on conditions of "absolutely no alcohol."

Hillier is due back in court on Oct. 2.