Flight from Phoenix to Salt Lake City diverted to Boise after lightning strike

SALT LAKE CITY — A flight that was meant to land in Salt Lake City had to be diverted Friday after the plane was struck by lightning.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed that flight 1871 was en route to SLC International Airport from Phoenix when it was struck. This, combined with weather conditions in the Salt Lake area, made the plane unable to land. Instead, it was diverted to Boise.

The airline said the plane was inspected "carefully" in Boise and was deemed safe to return to Salt Lake City shortly before 8 p.m. and landed around 9.