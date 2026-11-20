IDAHO COUNTY, Utah — A mule deer buck harvested along the Snake River has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, marking the first confirmed case of the disease in Idaho’s hunting Unit 13.

The detection occurred about a half-mile from the Oregon border and near a previous CWD detection in neighboring Unit 18, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

The agency has tested more than 3,500 deer and elk for CWD so far in 2026. Until now, positive cases had been detected only in Units 1, 14, 15, 18 and 23.

With hunting season in Unit 13 now over, wildlife officials are asking the public to help monitor the disease by reporting road-killed deer and elk, animals found dead and animals displaying unusual behavior.

“These reports and samples are essential to helping us monitor the disease,” IDFG Wildlife Health Program Coordinator Stacey Dauwalter said.

Hunters also play an important role in the state’s surveillance efforts. Samples collected during hunting seasons help wildlife managers determine where CWD is present and how widespread it is.

Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. There is no cure, and the disease can persist in the environment for decades.

Because CWD cannot be eradicated once established, Idaho Fish and Game’s management strategy focuses on keeping the percentage of infected animals low to help maintain healthier big-game populations.

Fish and Game and the Idaho Fish and Game Commission will take the Unit 13 detection into account as they update the state’s CWD management strategy, which typically changes annually as new information becomes available.

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