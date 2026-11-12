BOISE, Idaho — Bronco fans get ready.

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Boise State on Saturday, November 14 to host its three-hour live pregame show from DeChevrieux Field.

The show will run from 7 to 10 a.m. and is free to watch with no tickets needed.

College GameDay last visited Boise State in 2010 with more than 14,000 people in attendance.

Parking lots (Lincoln Avenue Garage, Brady Street Garage, and the Grant East and West lots) will open at 2 a.m. at a cost of $20 per space, with gates to DeChevrieux Field opening at 4:30 a.m.

Manitou Avenue and Grant Avenue will close between Belmont Street and University Drive from midnight Saturday until the game ends.

The first 300 people in line will be given closer stage access in “The Pit” area, after undergoing additional screening.

As a first-come, first-served space, if you leave “The Pit,” you have to get back in line with no re-entry guaranteed.

Fans are encouraged to show their Bronco pride by wearing blue and orange and bringing creative, school-spirit signs.

Some helpful information to know before you go: