Death row inmate convicted of rape, murder dies of natural causes in hospital

KUNA, Idaho — An Idaho Maximum Security Institution (IMSI) inmate who was on death row for two separate first-degree murder convictions died of natural causes at a local hospital on Monday evening, reports the Idaho Department of Corrections.

Erick Hall was found guilty for his role in the murder and rape of two women, Lynn Henneman in 2000 and Cheryl Ann Hanlon in 2003, both of which happened in Ada County.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Henneman, a flight attendant, was in Boise on Sept. 24, 2000, for a layover, when she took a walk on the Boise Greenbelt. Prosecutors said that’s when Hall kidnapped her, raped her, and strangled her with a sweater.

That investigation stalled until three years later, when police investigating the murder of Cheryl Ann Hanlon in the Boise Foothills questioned Hall. Later, DNA samples from Hall matched those taken from Henneman's corpse.

Erick Hall was later convicted of one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of rape. Hall was subsequently sentenced to death twice, a ruling that was upheld by the Idaho Supreme Court in 2018.