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Deadly crash completely shuts down Highway 93 near Hollister

Hwy 93 crash
KMVT
Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 93 near Hollister on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026
Hwy 93 crash
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HOLLISTER, Idaho — A deadly crash has completely shut down US Highway 93 near Hollister on Monday morning.

The collision happened near mile marker 21 

Both directions of the highway are closed, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

“The crash scene encompasses the entire roadway, making it necessary to close all lanes of travel,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
 
A medevac was called to the scene.

The closure is expected to last for an extended period.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

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