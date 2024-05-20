Two of Chad Daybell's children testified in court as the defense began its case

BOISE, Idaho — Defense Attorney John Prior called Emma Murray to the stand. Emma is Chad Daybell’s daughter who now lives with her husband in her parents’ home outside of Rexburg.



Chad Daybell's son Garth also testified for the defense, recalling the moment he was called to his parents' room to discover Tammy's lifeless body tangled in the bedsheets.

Emma said her father did show emotion at her mother's funeral and had the reaction of any LDS husband.

Emma testified that her mother, like her father would label people light and dark, and give them death percentages. “So would it be fair to say your mother’s beliefs to your knowledge were also of the traditional mode? Did she ever make a decision about putting death percentages or numbers on whether someone is light or dark? Yes. Did she do that frequently? Yes.”

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake then asked Emma if she ever asked her dad where JJ Vallow was. “Did you ever ask your dad where JJ Vallow was? Yes. What did he tell you? He told me he was in a safe place. Did you ever ask your dad where Tylee Ryan was? Yes. That she was in a safe place. Do you know where JJ and Tylee were found? Yes. Where? In the backyard. Who’s property? My dad’s property.”

Defense Attorney John Prior asked Emma about her father’s emotions on the day of her mother’s funeral.

“I know the grief he had for her was real he may not have had the same romantic relationship with my mother in the past, but I know he valued her as a person, and seeing her die was very dramatic.

Chad’s son Garth Daybell then took the stand and testified the only advice John Prior gave him was to tell the truth.