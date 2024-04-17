Testimony covers Google searches and 911 calls in Chad Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 continues team coverage with Court TV during the murder trial of Chad Daybell.



Detectives called to the stand in the trial of Chad Daybell emphasize Google searches and 911 calls.

Prosecutors say Lori Vallow had accomplices in the murder of her children, naming Chad Daybell as one.

FBI agent Nicole Heideman testifies about notable Google searches made by Daybell.

Prosecutors ask an Arizona detective about a 911 call made on the day Charles Vallow was killed.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Searches for bodies possessed after death and searches for wedding dresses in Hawaii.

Just some of the evidence presented during Tuesday's proceedings for the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell sat with his hands clasped, listening to detectives reveal details of their investigation into the disappearance of J.J and Tylee.

Prosecutors say Lori Vallow Daybell had two accomplices in the murder of her children, her brother, Alex Cox, who is deceased, and her fifth husband Chad Daybell.

The ties between the three of them were front and center during Tuesday's court proceedings.

FBI agent Nicole Heideman testifying about numerous notable Google searches Chad made about a body becoming possessed after death and malachite jewelry.

Chad and Lori's wedding rings were Malachite.

Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow also discussed today, a detective on the stand testified about his response to the shooting of Charles.

Prosecution: "And in this case, did you learn who made that 911 call?"

Detective Nathan Duncan: "I did."

Prosecution: "And who was that?"

Detective Nathan Duncan: "Alex Cox."

Prosecution: "Did you learn what was reported?"

Detective Nathan Duncan: "Yes, Alex had contacted 911 and reported that he had shot his brother-in-law, Charles Vallow, in self defense."

Prior to that shooting, Charles messaged Chad about Lori.

"I am not paying anybody for anything and I am not writing a book. Either you or Lori need to tell me what's going on or this will be exposed for all to see. Regards, Charles Vallow," was read from the evidence.

"And does your wife know you have several of Lori's dance videos?," text messages from Charles read as part of evidence.

Testimony in this capital murder case resumes Wednesday.

