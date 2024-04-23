Prosecution continues to call witnesses in the Chad Daybell murder case

BOISE, Idaho — David Warwick starts Tuesday's testimony on the witness stand. Warwick is married to Melanie Gibb, who was a close acquaintance of Lori Vallow.



Defense Attorney John Prior questions Warwick's recollection of events

The prosecution asked Warwick if he had any concerns about Daybell

Brandon Boudreaux who was married to Lori Vallow's niece Melani became concerned over religious meetings with Lori

Defense Attorney John Prior kept hounding Warwick’s recollection of the first time he met Chad. Warwick said he couldn’t remember certain things about a weekend in Rexburg, Idaho.

Prior asked. “Sir, isn’t it true you didn’t see Chad on Friday? Yes, it’s true I didn’t. And isn’t it true you didn’t see him on Saturday? No that’s not true. And isn’t it true sir Sunday was the only time you saw him when he went out to a field with other witnesses and that’s the only contact you had with Chad Daybell over the weekend?

The prosecution then asked whether Warwick had concerns about Daybell.

“What was it that you told Detective Hermosillo in June of 2020 about Chad?" Warwick replied. "I was really angry that he called Melanie and told her not to talk to the police. Why were you angry? When somebody makes a call like that, something is wrong.”

Another witness, Brandon Boudreau who was once married to Lori Vallow’s niece Melani, said he became suspicious of Melani attending religious gatherings with Lori known as Fireside meetings. The prosecution asks, “Can I use the phrase alternative Fireside? No, I didn’t attend any. Did you ever attempt to? I did ask if I could mostly because I wanted to see what was going on in there, but she let me know I wasn’t welcome at them.”

Boudreau says he is not personally aware of L.D.S. teachings of light and dark spirits. Those teachings have been a large part of the prosecution's case. They say Daybell would assign numbers to individuals, indicating whether they were favored by God or influenced by evil.

