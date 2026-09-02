Lori Vallow Daybell set to appear before the Idaho Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman convicted of murdering her two children, has been scheduled for a hearing before the Idaho Supreme Court regarding her appeal.

Vallow Daybell will appear before the Idaho Supreme Court on Nov. 2, 2026, according to new court documents.

In May 2023, she was convicted of killing her two children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, by burying them on her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg in 2019. She was also convicted of conspiring to murder Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. In Arizona, she was convicted of conspiring to murder her husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Coudreaux.

RELATED | Idaho News 6 coverage of the Vallow Daybell trial

Vallow Daybell was dubbed the “Doomsday Mom” for her supposed extreme religious views, and the belief that her children were possessed before their killings.

The case gained national attention, and the defense argued that its high-profile proceedings were skewed from the start. Vallow Daybell’s defense team argued that her Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated because the judge removed her chosen attorney, Mark Means, citing a conflict of interest. Means represented her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, earlier in the investigation. They also stated her right to a speedy trial was violated.

In August 2025, she was sent back to Idaho to serve her remaining multiple life sentences.

In April 2026, her attorneys filed an appeal asking the court to throw out her convictions or give her a new trial.

—