Lori Vallow Daybell cross-examines the sister of her dead husband & the stun belt she has to wear

PHOENIX, AZ — Family and friends taking the stand on Thursday, including Kay Woodcock, Lori Daybell's former sister-in-law. Woodcock breaking down the contention between her brother and Daybell in the months leading up to Charles Vallow's death.

Woodcock telling the court she remembers a period of time when Vallow couldn't find Daybell and changed his life insurance policy beneficiary from Daybell to Woodcock.

Vallow's sister, emotional talking about how she found out her brother had been shot and killed online.

Daybell during cross-examination asking a question she asked many witnesses.

"Miss Woodcock, did you see or hear or personally witness me conspire with Alex Cox to kill my husband, Charles Vallow?" asked Daybell.

"No, but I saw a ton of evidence that did," said Woodcock.

There to give Woodcock a hug as she came off the stand, Daybell's son, Colby Ryan, who watched the fourth day of court in-person, speaking with ABC 15 after.

"To watch someone that you care about, get in that position and hear and have to relive their trauma in front of everybody. While answering questions and realizes that this is a reality. It's really hard," said Ryan.

There is no court on Friday, so court will pick back up again Monday morning with an earlier start time of 10 a.m.

Now, an interesting element to this case. Laurie has been allowed to wear plain clothes in the courtroom with no handcuffs or shackles. However, what you can't see is the stun belt that she is wearing under her clothing in case law enforcement needs to subdue her.

If there's a problem, authorities can trigger the belt, delivering eight seconds of sharp pain.

Stay with Idaho News 6 for continuing coverage of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial, with up to the minute updates on-air, online, and all across our social platforms.

