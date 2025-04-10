Lori Vallow Daybell cross-examines an ex-girlfriend of her former husband

PHOENIX, Arizona — Everything from romance to dark spirits was brought up as we heard testimony from two new witnesses, including Nancy Jo Hancock, who had started dating Charles Vallow just before he was shot and killed in July 2019.

She testified that Vallow had told her about his separation and that he had changed the life insurance policy beneficiary. Hancock telling the court she had even suggested that Vallow tell Lori Daybell about the change. During cross-examination, Daybell firing back, facing lots of objections.

"So are you trying to tell me and this jury that you went on one date with my husband and he told you all the details of our lives?," asked Daybell.

"I'm telling you the truth, and that's what I know," said Hancock.

"So you spent your whole date getting to know each other, talking about me?" said Daybell.

"Don't flatter yourself. No, we did not spend the whole time talking about you," said Hancock.

"You talked. You knew a lot about me, right?," said Daybell.

"I knew what I've testified to," said Hancock.

We also heard from Christina Attwood, a church friend of Daybell's, who testified that for months, Daybell had been saying Vallow was plagued by dark spirits, even praying to cast them out of Vallow

Attwood telling the court at a meeting, Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, allegedly expressed a desire to kill Vallow, and Daybell told the group even more.

"I heard her say that she had crushed up some of JJ's medicine and put it in his drink mix," said Attwood.

"Did it sound like a significant amount of medication?" asked the prosecutor.

"Yes," replied Attwood.

And that was how court wrapped up on Wednesday. Daybell choosing not to cross-examine that witness. The state will call their next witness Thursday morning.