LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 8

Day 8 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly.

9:13 am: Lori asks Chad if this is what he really wants, Chad says it is his greatest hope and dream. Chad says "We are surrounded by telestial relatives that are simply obstacles."

9:10 am: Hart says that the messages demonstrate Lori's impatience with the timeline of their plan to be together and complete their holy missions as a pair. Chad never indicated that he was going to divorce or separate from Tammy.

9:09 am: Lori tells Chad that the pain of being apart is excruciating and that she needs to do something to pull herself out of this deep dispair.

9:04 am: Hart explains the next messages were posted one month after Charles had been killed. Lori tells Chad that she's frustrated about the two having to wait for each other forever. Lori says that she is just a distraction and that Chad should be spending time with his family, that Lori does not want to be in the way anymore. Chad says this crushes him, and says that his love for her is deep and real.

9:01 am: The next messages show Chad telling Lori he was sick of spending time with his family and that he wished the two could be together. Hart says this is the beginning of a long text string where they discuss Chad's vacation.

8:59 am: The next message from Lori is a picture of her at the beach, telling Chad that surprises are waiting.

8:53 am: Another text exhibit shows Chad complaining about Lori cutting off communication for the day, he calls it the saddest day of his life and says that without communicating with him, Chad might not be able to protect her. He says he is discussing with Keith, Lori's deceased grandfather.

8:48 am: The next exhibit slide shows Lori and Chad discussing how upset they were about the change.

8:46 am: Hart discusses two documents, the life insurance policy of Charles Vallow before and after he changed the beneficiary from Lori to JJ's grandmother, Kay Woodcock.

8:44 am: The courtroom livestream returns from recess after the weekend. Agent Doug Hart, who was on the stand before the end of last week, returns for further questioning. Lindsey Blake with the State will question Hart.