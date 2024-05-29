LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 31

BOISE, Idaho — 11:30 am: A phone call between Chad and Lori is played. Lori is heard saying, "I don't know why the project had to go down this road." She continues, "I need you to tell me the project will be finished and everything is going to work out."

11:29 am: Blake adds, "Lori manipulates Chad with sex. From the minute he met her, he wanted to be with her and she knew it."

11:28 am: Blake says, "Chad manipulated Lori with power." She continued, "Lori was frustrated with him. Chad and Tammy have five children, Chad's life is undisturbed."

11:27 am: Later in July, Chad texted Lori, "I feel permanent freedom is coming." Blake asks to the jury, "Who does he need freedom from? His wife is still alive."

11:25 am: Blake shows texts between Chad and Lori in July. They are talking about death percentages. Chad says, "if they are going to act up, we will at least give them a reason to scream." Blake emphasizes these texts are in regards to children.

11:22 am: Chad deemed Alex as Lori's protector. Blake says Alex Cox relished the role, and being "a part of this."

11:21 am: Blake reminds that Zulema Pastenes told the jury that Alex Cox believed the jury 100%. No signs of grief from Lori after Charles died, because Charles was a zombie, and the body had to die.

11:20 am: Blake reminds the jury that 10 days after confronting Chad Daybell, Charles Vallow was shot and killed.

11:19 am: Lindsey Blake adds that Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were in constant communication and they had multiple burner phones.

11:15 am: Lindsey Blake talks about Charles Vallow becoming "dark." Blake says Charles confronted Lori about her affair with Chad, and notified Tammy Daybell about her about the affair. In June 2019, Charles emailed Chad directly, telling him the affair was improper.

11:04am: State's closing arguments start with jail phone call between Chad and Lori on June 9, 2020 - the day J.J. and Tylee were found.

11:02am: Back from recess. Blake begins state's closing arguments.

10:45am: Boyce calls for recess while the state prepares for the closing argument. Court will resume in 15 minutes.

10:43am: Lindsey Blake will present closing arguments. Blake approaches the bench.

10:41am: Boyce finishes reading the 41 instructions. Reminding jurors ahead of closing arguments that, statements of attorneys are not evidence. If you (jurors) remember facts differently than what attorneys say, go with what you remember.

10:13am: Boyce continues to read instructions to jury.

10:10am: Boyce reads instruction #13. Jurors must follow all the rules and cannot ignore one or another. Boyce reads instruction #14 - jury is to decide facts from all the evidence presented in the case including sworn testimony, exhibits and facts the parties stipulated.

10:06am: Judge Boyce will read the jury 41 instructions before closing arguments. Last year, that took around an hour. Prosecution took an hour 15 minutes last year for closings, defense took about an hour, and then prosecution did a final closing that was around 20 minutes.

10:05am: Judge Boyce and the jury have entered the courtroom.

Today, closing arguments for the State vs. Chad Daybell will take place at the Ada County courthouse. Prosecution will go first, then the defense.

Judge Boyce will then read jury instructions for deliberations.

Watch the courtroom livestream below.