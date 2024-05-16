LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 25

BOISE, Idaho — Day 25 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. The courtroom livestream is available to view below.



8:48 am: The former agent explains that he and another officer went to discuss the discovery of the bodies with the Daybell children. It was his understanding that they would meet with him, but they declined the next day after initially agreeing to speak.

8:47 am: Hart explains that once the rocks were removed, they discovered JJ's body.

8:46 am: The next photo shows the rocks covering the burial site after the topsoil was removed.

8:45 am: Another photo is displayed, it shows the change in plant growth that helped investigators locate JJ's body.

8:40 am: Blake moves to admit an exhibit into evidence, it's a photograph of the location where JJ Vallow was buried.

8:37 am: Retired FBI Agent Hart is expected to be the final witness presented by the state.

8:34 am: The state begins the day in court as Lindsey Blake calls Doug Hart to the witness stand.