LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 24

BOISE, Idaho — Day 23 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. The courtroom livestream is available to view below.



9:58 am: Wood has no further questions. Judge Boyce calls for a mid-morning recess. The livestream is expected to resume with cross-examination from Prior in 25 minutes.

9:56 am: Lori asks Chad how he knows that things will work out, Chad says that it has been shown to him and that he knows this will work out. Wood asks Hermosillo who was asking for reassurances about the situation. Hermosillo confirms that Chad was giving Lori answers about their purpose in this second coming plan. The detective also says that this was the case in many of their calls while Lori was incarcerated.

9:55 am: Lori tells Chad that she doesn't know why things had to go the way they did in their plans. Chad says he understands and hopes that Alex, who is dead, will write her back. Chad tells her that things will work out.

9:46 am: Hermosillo confirms that Lori was asking Chad for spiritual answers and information on Alex following his death.

9:44 am: Lori gives questions that she has for Alex to Chad and the two continue to laugh about how Alex has been "acting" following his death.

9:40 am: Chad informs Lori that Alex, who is dead at this time, is optimistic about their plans and situation, telling the couple to "stick with it." The two giggle as they talk about a pool installation that has been taking a while.

9:34 am: The name "Ray LeMar" is mentioned in the call, which is explained by Hermosillo to be a name for Alex Cox. Chad says he texted Ray after the two discuss the second coming and their visions of a "new Jerusalem." Alex Cox was dead at this time. Hermosillo confirms that Chad often spoke about his ability to see and speak with the dead. More of the call is played for the jurors.

9:31 am: Rob Wood is questioning Hermosillo, he asks the detective about Lori Vallow's arrest. Hermosillo explains that Chad and Lori spoke on the jail's Telemate call system 10-12 times per day following her arrest. Hermosillo would listen to their jail calls, and Wood moves to play portions of a call between the two in the courtroom.

9:30 am: With no further questions from Blake, Wright is released from the stand. Rexburg Det. Ray Hermosillo is now called to the witness stand.

9:28 am: Blake displays the texts from Chad to Tammy about the raccoon he allegedly killed on their property ahead of Tylee's death. Blake asks if investigators were ever looking for a raccoon on the property. Wright says no, they were looking for the bodies of children, which they found.

9:10 am: Blake now redirects, she asks Wright if there is anyone that Cox knew in the area of the church other than Chad, Wright says no.

9:08 am: Prior asks about any potential pings from Alex Cox near the Salem LDS Church besides the ping that was discussed yesterday that placed Cox's device at the church on the day Tammy died. Wright says there were seven occasions where the device was in the area, and there may have been other occasions where Cox was passing the building.

8:44 am: Prior is gearing up to continue his cross-examination from yesterday with questions about location data for Alex Cox.

8:32 am: The courtroom livestream is expected to begin shortly, to catch up on testimony from yesterday, click here.