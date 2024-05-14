LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 23

BOISE, Idaho — Day 23 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. The courtroom livestream is available to view below.



9:39 am: Officer Wright details the training he has gone through in his work and explains his qualifications.

9:37 am: Officer Ricky Wright, who was an FBI special agent in Pocatello for 24 years, takes the stand.

9:35 am: Blake asks Marsden if she has experienced bodies rolling out of bed, and she says no. Blake has no further questions, and Prior is not granted a recross. Dr. Marsden is released from the witness stand.

9:31 am: Blake asks if there are ways to cause someone to die of asphyxiation without leaving a lot of physical traces, Marsden says yes. Dr. Marsden also says that seizures were deemed extremely unlikely as a cause of death. Marsden says she determined the manner of death to be homicide.

9:29 am: Prior finishes his questioning by asking about the contents of Tammy's stomach, Marsden says she had 3.5 ounces of potatoes and peanuts. Blake now questions, asking if the contents of her stomach would rule out a homicide, Marsden says no.

9:26 am: Prior asks if there was an indication of a struggle during the autopsy of Tammy's body, Marsden explains that the bruising present on her body could have been a sign of a struggle.

9:22 am: Marsden clarifies that there was no indication of a blocked airway on Tammy's body.

9:20 am: Dr. Marsden says that it's possible that someone could suddenly die even with a perfectly healthy heart, regardless of their age.

9:18 am: Prior asks how the foam could have formed in Tammy's lungs if her heart was stopped immediately through asphyxia, Dr. Marsden explains that asphyxia does not involve the immediate stopping of the heart.

9:13 am: Prior asks about the term "heavy lungs," but Marsden explains that this is not necessarily a medical condition but rather a description of the weight of the lungs. Dr. Marsden clarifies that there was a microscopic analysis into the lungs as well, and that "heavy lungs" can be indicative of a condition but is not one on its own.

9:09 am: Blake has no further questions, Prior initiates his cross-examination. Prior says there was earlier mention of "suspicious circumstances" ahead of the exhumation of Tammy's body and asks Dr. Marsden to clarify. Marsden says there was concern because of the missing children and the deaths related to the family. Marsden confirms that the missing kids did not necessarily have anything to do with Tammy, but she also says that the fact that a 49-year-old suddenly died is suspicious on its own.

9:07 am: Dr. Marsden says someone who dies from a seizure will usually have a history of serious seizures, Tammy did not have serious seizures so she doesn't believe this could have been a cause for her death.

9:05 am: Marsden explains that she would not expect someone to suddenly pass away due to anemia or their use of homeopathic medicines.

8:59 am: Marsden continues, she describes the bruising on Tammy's body and explains that they occurred before she was dead.

8:50 am: Marsden performed an autopsy on Tammy, she explains that through the autopsy, they were unable to determine a direct cause of death for Tammy but says it was extremely unusual for a 49-year-old to develop seizures spontaneously without a reason like a tumor.

8:39 am: Day 23 of the trial of Chad Daybell starts with more forensic testimony, this time from Dr. Lily Marsden who is the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner at the Utah Medical Examiners Office.