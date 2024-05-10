LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 21

BOISE, Idaho — Day 21 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. View the live courtroom updates below

LIVE UPDATES:

10:04 a.m: Court is dismissed for morning recess and will return at 10:25 a.m.

10:03 a.m: Jason told police that he would call Chad with law enforcement listening. Jason asked them to record the call, which they did.

10:02 a.m: Jason was concerned because Chad had told him that Lori had older children. Jason was also concerned that police could not get in touch with Chad and Lori.

10 a.m: On Dec. 18, 2019, Jason received a call from law enforcement and met them at the Springville Police Department. Jason learned there were two missing kids affiliated with Lori and Chad.

9:57 a.m: Chad told Jason that his children knew he was getting married before he went to Hawaii. Chad said that "his kids were good at keeping secrets."

9:55 a.m: Jason and Chad had another conversation a few days later. Jason was trying to figure out when Chad got married and was informed that Chad married on November 5. During their first call, Chad asked Jason not to tell anyone that he had been married.

9:53 a.m: Chad told Jason on their phone call that he had gotten married. This was the first time Jason found out about the marriage. "I remember standing there, not knowing what to say." Chad told Jason what his new wife looked like and said that "she was an amazing individual." He had not heard JJ or Tylee's names at that point.

9:52 a.m: Around a month after the funeral, Jason reached out to Chad to see how he was doing. The first thing Chad asked was if Jason had been speaking to Heather Daybell. Jason was not close to Heather and was calling to check on Chad, not to talk about Heather.

9:48 a.m: Jason was watching one of Chad's children at the funeral and didn't interact with Chad much. After the funeral, everyone proceeded to the cemetery and Jason said it seemed like they stayed at the cemetery for "longer than normal."

9:46 a.m: Jason attended a viewing on Monday night and one on Tuesday morning. On Monday, Chad was busy greeting people so he and Jason did not interact much. On Tuesday, there was a family prayer and Jason said it seemed "different and off."

9:42 a.m: Jason went with Steve Schultz, the mortician, from Springville to Rexburg to pick up Tammy's body. Chad seemed relatively normal and there was not a lot of mourning. Jason said he felt that "something seemed off" with Chad's behavior, but said he dismissed it as grief.

9:39 a.m: Jason said he spoke to Chad in the morning on October 19, 2019, the day of Tammy's death. Chad told him he wanted to hold the funeral the following Tuesday and couldn't give Jason any details about Tammy's cause of death.

9:38 a.m: Jason had seen Tammy two weeks prior to her death when she came to stay with him and his wife. She was coming to visit family. "She was healthy and seemed happy. There didn't seem to be anything that would cause her to die." Jason said he didn't think Tammy had lost any weight at that point.

9:34 a.m: Jason said he observed Chad and Tammy as a "happy couple who were kind and nice to each other." Jason would attend weddings with Chad and Tammy and recalls one in 20

9:30 a.m: After visiting Idaho, Jason had a gut feeling he was not supposed to be there. Jason told Chad he would not be coming up.

9:29 a.m: The letter from Chad said that Jason needed to more to Idaho because they needed "to escape the destruction before it happened.

9:28 a.m: Jason said "he didn't feel right" about the move and that it wasn't a place they needed to be. Chad would repeatedly ask Jason to move to Idaho, including in a letter written by Chad in 2016.

9:25 a.m: Chad and his family moved to Idaho in 2015. Chad invited Jason and his family to move with him. Chad felt it would be good to have Jason and his family move to escape the earthquake and desolation that was going to happen in Utah. Chad said Rexburg would be a city of light and a place of refuge.

9:23 a.m: Jason said he was concerned that Chad's behavior when it started focusing more on what would "happen in America and things in the future." That was around 2013. Prior asks him to be more specific about the nature of these stories.

9:20 a.m: Chad told Jason about visions he started having regarding "how the last days would play out." Chad started sharing his visions in 2010.

9:17 a.m: Jason worked with Chad and they lived near each other for years. They were pretty close before this case. Jason married Samantha in 1995. Jason and his family would see Chad and his family at least once or twice a week. Jason and Chad saw each other up to four or five times a week.

9:15 a.m: The next witness is Jason Gwilliam, Tammy's brother-in-law. Jason is married to Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy's sister. Rocky Wixom will be questioning.

9:10 a.m: Prior asks Willmore about the towel used to wipe away the foam from Tammy's mouth. Willmore says she didn't use the towel, Brenda Dye did. Willmore did not look at the towel prior to it being used.

9:07 a.m.: Prior asks if it's possible Chad told Willmore that Tammy didn't see any doctors about her illness. Willmore says that all she remembers is Chad saying Tammy doesn't really see doctors much.

9:05 a.m: Prior asks Willmore about Chad mentioning Tammy had been clumsy. She replied that Chad said Tammy had been lightheaded and clumsy. Prior asks Willmore about her interview with the FBI.

9:00 a.m: Willmore had never heard the names of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow or Alex Cox. Blake has no more questions. Prior will now cross examine.

8:59 a.m: Willmore asked that he didn't want an autopsy.

8:57 a.m: Willmore asked Chad to see Tammy's medication cupboard and said she "didn't see anything that stood out."

8:56 a.m: Chad said Tammy didn't go to doctors and said she may have been treating herself for some illness. Willmore said Chad was the only one speaking.

8:46 a.m: Chad said Tammy had been vomiting in the bathroom during the night but after she threw up, they went back to sleep. Chad said Tammy fell out of the bed.

8:44 a.m: Willmore spoke with Chad about Tammy's health history and what he thought happened. She asked if he had any medical issues and Chad said she had not but in the past month or so she had hypotension and lightheadedness. Chad said Tammy had been a bit clumsy.

8:43 a.m: Fremont County Deputy Greenhalgh was at the home when Willmore arrived. So was Chad. Chad's son Garth Daybell then came into the bedroom later. He was very quiet and did not say much.

8:42 a.m: Willmore responded to Tammy Daybell's death on Oct. 19, 2019. She had only responded to 5-6 unattended deaths up to that point. Willmore didn't know Chad or Tammy Daybell.

8:40 a.m: Willmore has been an EMT for 15 years. She became deputy coroner in February/March 2019 and worked with Brenda Dye. She is no longer in the position. Blake asks what an unattended death. Willmore said it's when a person dies and they aren't under the care of hospice or a doctor at the time.

8:37 a.m: The first witness today is Deputy Coroner Cammy Willmore. Lindsey Blake will question her.

8:30 a.m: Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell's sister, is in court with her husband, Jason Gwilliam. Michael and Benjamin Douglas, Tammy and Samantha's brothers, are also present.

