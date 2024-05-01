LIVE UPDATES: The Trial Of Chad Daybell Day 14

BOISE, Idaho — Day 14 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream here.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:16 am: Dr. Christensen says there was no indication of external injuries that would lead to Tammy being asphyxiated, as her heart, liver and lungs were normal. The doctor clarifies, saying "We have someone who has, essentially, normal anatomy who has died."

9:13 am: Christensen says that during the autopsy, he determined Tammy's cause of death to be asphyxia and the manner of death to be a homicide. The doctor explains that asphyxia can result from anything blocking the airway, including smothering, choking, chemicals that stop breathing, or drowning.

9:08 am: Christensen explains how the different colors found in bruising can be an indication of the age of the injury.

9:07 am: Dr. Christensen explains the procedure of the exhumation, and that every part of the process is documented.

8:50 am: Rob Wood has called Utah Medical Examiner Dr. Erick Christensen to the stand. Dr. Christensen was present at the time of Tammy's exhumation. Dr. Christensen says exhumations were not a common part of the job.