LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 11

BOISE, Idaho — Day 10 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:44 am: Prior says that paintball gun manufacturers do attempt to make some of them appear similar to real weapons, Kaaiakamanu agrees. Prior says the hopper is usually the distinguishing feature, Kaaiakamanu explains that there are many ways to load a paintball gun. Prior moves to discuss an AR-15, the weapon recovered from Alex Cox's. He asks the detective about how loud an AR-15 would be, the detective responds that it depends on the ammunition. Prior asks if Tammy indicated that she heard noises in line with the sounds a paintball gun makes, the detective says she reported a clicking and wooshing sound.

10:42 am: Following the break, Prior asks for clarification on some of Tammy's statements regarding the attempted shooting that indicate she believed the weapon to be a paintball gun.



10:11 am: Prior asks if Det. Kaaiakamanu knew that Tammy searched for photos of paintball guns and identified the one she saw the night of the shooting. The detective says that he was not aware of this as it was not included in police reports. Judge Boyce calls for a mid-morning recess while the State reviews a piece of evidence.

10:09 am: Prior says it would be very difficult to confuse the scope on the rifle for a paintball gun hopper, but the detective disagrees.

10:00 am: Blake asks Kaaiakamanu about emails between Chad and Lori that indicate details of their affair. Kaaiakamanu says Lori and Chad married just 3 days after Tammy's funeral. The State has no further questions, now Prior cross-examines Kaaiakamanu.

9:44 am: Kaaiakamanu says there were no paintball guns uncovered while serving the warrant for Alex Cox.

9:42 am: Det. Kaaiakamanu explains that he learned, through discussions with investigators, that Alex Cox's phone was located going toward the Daybell residence before making a turn and going back down the road on the day of the shooting.

9:38 am: A photo of one of the guns seized from Alex Cox is shown to the courtroom. Yesterday this image was shown and the detective explained how it could be misconstrued as a paintball gun at a glance.

9:21 am: The day of the attempted shooting of Tammy Daybell, Alex Cox searched several terms relating to how a rifle responds in cold weather. The temperature that day was 26 degrees. Cox also searched for information on if the gun would shoot through a Dodge Dakota, the vehicle Tammy would have been driving at the time.

9:03 am: Det. Kaaiakamanu returns to the stand and the State continues their direct examination.

8:50 am: The State asks for a brief recess as the jurors are let back into the courtroom. Following the recess, Detective Vince Kaaiakamanu will return to the stand. Yesterday, Kaaiakamanu gave testimony about the paintball gun or firearm Tammy Daybell was shot at with in her driveway ahead of her death.

8:41 am: Boyce rules on the admissibility of a second statement, where Tammy told a witness that Chad said she was a zombie. The judge says it is not permitted in the State's case and will only be discussed if the defense opens the door for discussion of the subject.

8:37 am: The courtroom livestream returns as Judge Boyce decides on a motion from the end of yesterday's trial. Boyce takes issue with the vagueness of a statement from Tammy that Chad wanted her to increase her life insurance policy. Boyce decides to exclude the statement from the trial.